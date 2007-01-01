|
Welcome
to the online home of the
UP
Communicators for Good Governance!
Our organization is
composed of mass communication students who commit themselves to uphold
good governance. This is through the use of mass media as the most
effective means of communicating ideas to help build and transform our
society.
UP-CGG takes pride in its strength through its members who work together
and stand by the ideas of bias for truth and effective communication for
nation-building. This is especially reflected in the organization’s
past projects.
As we fast approach our
fifth year, we renew our promise as future media practitioners to stand
by our principles as we envision Philippine mass media as an effective
means to cause change in our society. This we hope as we have lined up
projects that will promote good governance through the mass media’s
effective fulfillment of its role.
Let this site guide you as
you take a watchdog’s eye-view of UP-CGG.